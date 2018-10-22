PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)- The Arizona Center for Nature Conservation and the Phoenix Zoo have become certified as sensory inclusive.
After partnering with KultureCity, the group's grounds, programs and events are now accommodating to those who have sensory issues. KultureCity is a leading non-profit specializing in sensory inclusive construction.
ACNC/Phoenix Zoo staff have been trained by leading medical professionals on sensory needs and sensory overload situations, to be able to better recognize and serve guests.
Sensory bags are being offered to visitors. Bags are filled with "noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads" for those who may be sensitive to the environment.
Sensory challenges can often be "experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions."
"In keeping with our mission to inspire and motivate people to care for the natural world, we want to be sure that everyone is able to have the best experience possible while at the Zoo," says Bert Castro, president and CEO of ACNC/Phoenix Zoo.
The initiative hopes to provide further inclusivity within the community, promoting a positive experience for every visitor.
"The Phoenix Zoo is the only zoo in the Valley accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is a non-profit zoological park, serving 1.4 million guests annually."
