PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Do you have mad skills as a makeup artist? Can you scare up some spooky acting antics? Or do you just love being a part of Halloween fun?
The Phoenix Zoo is in need of volunteers for its annual Howl-o-ween event taking place this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26.
Volunteer positions are most urgently needed for Saturday night.
The Zoo is looking for volunteers who can participate in both acting and non-acting roles.
Acting roles include an angry mob member, a carnival guest, a Civil War soldier, an evil elf, a museum security guard, a scary clown, a skeleton, a ghoul, a starving beggar, and a zombie.
If you have experience as a makeup artist, volunteers are needed to create terrifying faces for cast and crew members.
Volunteers are also needed to participate in the Carnival Midway, facilitating games for the kiddos, assisting the Zoo’s Park Ranger team, and lending a hand with crowd and line control.
If you're a night owl, your skills would be appreciated during tear-down of the event.
If you'd like to volunteer, you can sign up online.
Howl-O-Ween at the Phoenix Zoo is a spooky event for all ages. It includes activities and experiences for the whole family.
All activities are broken down as either “Merry” or “Scary.”
For the faint of heart, stroll along the Trick-or-Treat Trail, enjoy a dance party, ride the carousel, camels, or enjoy Stingray Bay.
For those looking for a good scare, experience the Carn-EVIL Cruiser, Toxic Trail, and Terror in Toyland.
And don’t make any sudden movements; escaped and hungry "zombies" will be roaming the pathways.
WHAT: Howl-O-Ween at the Phoenix Zoo
WHEN: Friday & Saturday, October 25 & 26
TIME: 6 p.m to 10:30 p.m.
WHERE: Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix
TICKETS: Howl-O-Ween is $9.95 for Phoenix Zoo members and $12.95 for general public. Children two and under are free.
(Please note: Costumes are welcomed! But any weapons that are part of a costume will not be allowed in the Zoo. Guests will be asked to leave these items in their car or pick them up as they exit the event.)