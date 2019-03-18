PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - A beloved resident at the Phoenix Zoo is celebrating her 40th birthday soon and you're invited to celebrate.
Bess, a Bornean orangutan was born at the Phoenix Zoo in 1979. She's turning 40 on March 26. This weekend Bess and her friends are marking the occasion with a two day party!
On March 23 and 24 visitors can write on a giant birthday card to Bess. All the orangutans, Bess, Michael, Jiwa and Daniel, will be enjoying birthday-themed party including a birthday cake!
Bess is the mother of Jiwa, who is her second offspring. She is the daughter of one of the Valley's most beloved Zoo residents, Dutchess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.