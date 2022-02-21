Phoenix Zoo announces the birth a baby girl giraffe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Zoo announced Monday the birth of a baby girl Masai giraffe.
The giraffe was born February 7 to mama Sunshine and father Miguu. It's the third calf for Sunshine and fourth calf for Miguu, according to an announcement from the Phoenix Zoo.
"Sunshine is an incredibly protective mother and we anticipate them to stay off exhibit in their barn, bonding for at least the next few weeks," the zoo said in a statement on Facebook.
The baby giraffe is about six-feet-tall, 150 pounds, and she is healthy. She also loves following her mama around the barn.