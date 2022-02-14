PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Even though the Super Bowl is a year away in Glendale, experts are already training city employees to spot potential human trafficking victims. Experts said you should be on the lookout for the heinous crime even before the big game. From parks to transportation, City of Phoenix employees are getting educated on how to spot human trafficking victims.

The most recent training was at Sky Harbor just a day after Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. "They will see an influx of people through the airport," said Stacey Sutherland, director of training and resources at United to Stop Trafficking. She's tasked with training 60% of city employees on ways to spot victims. The lofty goal created by the Human Trafficking Task Force came into fruition in November 2020. So far, a little over 1,200 employees out of 13,747 have attended training, way short of goal due to the pandemic taking everything virtual, Sutherland said.

"This is a horrendous crime," said Councilman Jim Waring, who leads the task force. "Most of the people involved in this life are minors. We've been told the average age is 14. We've had many victims come and talk to us in the committee, literally the stories will make you cry."

Waring said this issue is a high priority in the city and most victims he said are young girls coerced into prostitution, though there are exceptions. He said they're keyed in on the crime. "We are definitely focused on this and it's not just for the Super Bowl. It's for day-to-day activity and we are trying to stop it," said Waring.

Sutherland is focused on education not only for employees but for the public. She said it's important to break the stigma of trafficking. "Oftentimes, the word modern slavery is used. But when the word slavery is used, we conjure up these images in your head. But in reality, the victims are psychologically coerced and manipulated, so they're bound by that," said Sutherland. For resources on human or sex trafficking, click here.