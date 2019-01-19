PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - People took part in the Women's March in cities like New York City, Minneapolis, Denver, Austin – and here in Phoenix.
The first Women's March was held the weekend after President Donald Trump's inauguration. Saturday, people marched for peace and equality.
In Phoenix, participants marched around the State Capitol Saturday in a 1-mile loop.
"I think we should call it the 'National Day of Protest.' It's not longer a women's issue," said Diane Stricker.
"I'm here for my daughter, my nieces, my mom, every woman everywhere," said Joyce Loland.
Several women spoke and the "Indigenous Women March" kicked things off before the rest of the group walked through the streets of Phoenix. Organizers say this year is a celebration of Arizona’s female political leaders who not only ran in record numbers, but also made history for the number of local and state positions they won.
"The strength of our movement is we come together, and we have different points of view on a lot of issues but we agree that women need to be at the center of our work for the next little bit because we have progress to make," Loland said.
"People are excited. They're excited about the results of last election, they're excited to move in for 2020, and we want to keep this momentum up," said Chris Love, the board chair of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona, which helped sponsor the event.
"I want to talk about reproductive justice. I'm also a black woman so I want to speak about how reproductive justice specifically impacts me and my community," Love said.
"I'm afraid of what it happening in our country," Stricker said.
"I want to support my country, not my President," said Jodi Liggett. "You are not alone in how you feel about these things. It's good to get together."
