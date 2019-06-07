MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's still hard for Stella Munoz to talk about the death of her mother, Rachel, after a stroke eight years ago.
But it's what happened after the Phoenix grandmother's death that created the most agony and anguish.
"Just being out in the elements, just rotting," said Munoz. "It's horrible. It was horrible for our family."
Munoz had reached out to All State Crematory in Mesa to make the final arrangements for her mother.
But soon after, Munoz learned the business and its owner, Frank Lambert, were under investigation by the state, accused of mistreating bodies by stacking them and leaving them out in the sun.
Munoz filed a lawsuit and settled for $15,000 in 2013. She was under the impression that Lambert couldn't put anyone else through the same suffering.
Then she heard on the news this week that Lambert was in trouble again, cited for doing the same thing at a different crematory.
"We were sad and disgusted that he was able to do that again to other families," said Munoz. "We had been told that he would have his licenses revoked and wouldn't be able to do any more cremations and wouldn't be around any more families to do that."
According to the Arizona Board of Funeral Directors & Embalmers, Lambert had his cremationist license revoked in 2011 and then sold the business to a family member. That person changed the name to Saguaro Valley Cremation Services.
Lambert was the business manager.
In 2015, Saguaro Valley was cited by the state for stacking and abusing bodies.
Lambert had his funeral director's license revoked.
But the case dragged out in court for years, only coming to an end a few weeks ago.
Last year, Lambert bought another funeral business, Family Burial and Cremation in Mesa, which he is running today.
Judith Stapley, the executive director of the Arizona Board of Funeral Directors & Embalmers, was asked how someone can be cited so many times, lose their licenses, and continue working in the funeral and cremation business.
"I know it can be confusing to the public, but the board can only take action on what is spelled out in provisions of law," Stapley said. "If there is no reason to deny a license, or revoke a license, or prevent somebody from going into business, they can't; their hands are tied."
Lambert was contacted to give his side of the story.
"They went after us for a law that wasn't even on the books," said Lambert. "I have no respect for the media, what I see, or read or hear. I have no comment."
The Arizona Board of Funeral Directors & Embalmers is planning to review Lambert's status at its next board meeting on June 18, but Munoz believes Arizona needs to pass tougher laws to hold funeral directors and operators more accountable.
"He can get away with it because he knows they can't do anything to him," she said.
