Phoenix woman struck by stray bullet during drive-by shooting

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A woman was hurt by a stray bullet in a drive-by shooting Thursday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said witnesses called 911 shortly after 7 p.m. about two people in separate cars involved in a shooting in the area of 35th Avenue and McDowell Road.
At the same time of the witness calls, police also received a 911 call from a woman who said she was shot while inside her house. She is expected to be OK.
Investigators said they believe the woman was an innocent bystander who was struck by a stray bullet. The people involved in the drive-by shooting have not been located.
(1) comment
Murdavale
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.