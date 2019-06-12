PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for attempting to lure a boy for sex on Xbox Live.
Lisa Corn, 34, was arrested in May of 2018 and indicted on 24 felony counts including attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated luring of a minor.
Investigators say Corn began contacting the boy while they were playing video games. She sent him photos, including a pornographic image, as well as emails and text messages.
In April of 2018, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Cybercrimes Unit launched an investigation after the father of the boy reportedly found sexual pictures, text messages, and emails sent from Corn to his son.
MCSO detectives believe Corn initially began communicating with the boy on headsets while playing Xbox video games.
