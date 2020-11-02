PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix woman says her Uber driver left her at the post office and took off with her stuff Thursday afternoon.
"I was mad at first, but now I'm like, if you find it in your heart, just return my purse at least, and we can be done with the entire situation," said Phay Dee, the passenger.
Dee's strange story started at the Metro Center Walmart when she requested a ride on Uber. "When I was putting in my address, I added a stop to my ride, and then I requested the driver," said Dee.
After helping her load bags in the trunk, Dee says the driver took her to the first stop, the post office, and parked. She got out, leaving her purse and groceries in the car.
"I told him I'll be right back," said Dee. "He didn't answer, but again, I assumed he knew it was a stop because I put it in the app before the ride started."
Dee said when she came back to the parking lot, the driver was gone with her groceries in the trunk and purse in the back seat.
She said a cell phone, medicine and keys to her apartment were in the purse. "Just really feeling overwhelmed and scared to have my personal information out there," said Dee.
When she could not get in touch with the driver, Dee called a new ride, filed a police report and asked Uber what to do.
She's been in touch with a representative from the company. "She just told me the driver was not cooperating with them and that they would be reimbursing me for the items that I lost during the ride," said Dee.
Uber told Arizona's Family it's working to make things right, but no one has been able to reach the driver.
Dee says he's been AWOL since Thursday. "Is it that he forgot that he popped his trunk open for me to put my groceries in there or he didn't hear me when I said I'll be right back? I think my items would have been returned by now to the hub or the police department if it was a mistake," said Dee.
Uber said it blocked the man from using the app as a driver while it investigates.