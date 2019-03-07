PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman says rats destroyed her belongings in a rented storage pod, and the company she used won’t reimburse her for any of the costs.
Christina Brenner says she rented a storage pod from 1-800-PACK-RAT's Phoenix branch in October 2017. When she got the unit back in November, a little more than a year later, rats had ruined everything, she said.
"The smell was horrendous. Rat fecal matter, and rat bodies on our belongings," Brenner said. "They eat everything. Everything that's not metal."
Brenner says she called the company and filed a claim the next day. But as weeks dragged on, Brenner says she was getting little assistance.
“Just back and forth, no help."
Brenner says she paid around $2,000 to rent the storage unit. Her claim estimated the worth of the contents at about $15,000.
"I just want them to replace what they owe me, what they destroyed,” she said.
Brenner got her response from 1-800-PACK-RAT Wednesday morning. The company wouldn’t pay for any of her things or give her a refund.
“It has been determined that your damage was not from a covered loss, meaning that the Company cannot pay you for any damaged property,” reads the email a claims service agent sent her.
Arizona’s Family went to 1-800-PACK-RAT’s Phoenix branch, and a manager said Brenner’s case was a corporate issue.
Corporate spokesperson Sarah Saulnier said the company would “look into this further.”
Meanwhile, Brenner says she just wants someone to take responsibility.
“It just feels…they take advantage of the smaller person.”
