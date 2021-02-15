PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman says three guys broke her finger while trying to steal her car Thursday.
"I'm a little scared," said Jennifer Walker. "Not a little, a lot scared because I don't know if they're going to come back."
She said it happened around 5 p.m. outside her apartment near 17th Avenue and Missouri Avenue.
Walker said she had just grabbed her groceries out of her car and was walking toward her apartment when the three guys took her keys right out of her hand.
"Also broke my finger from them stealing the keys out of my hand," said Walker.
According to the Phoenix Police Department report, the men started to take her car.
"I chased after them," said Walker. "It was anger, and then afterwards, it's well, that was stupid."
Police said the men ran away. They took Walker's keys with them.
"I had the locks changed on my apartment.," said Walker. "I can't afford the ignition lock on my car, but my boyfriend walks me to and from my car when I leave and come home."
She worries they'll be back.
"I'm afraid to be in the neighborhood by myself," said Walker. "I'm afraid to walk to and from my car by myself."
Phoenix Police said it's investigating.
Walker said her hand needs surgery, but she thinks it could have gone worse.
"I'm grateful to be alive," said Walker. "I know if moving forward they want to take it, I'm just going to let them."