PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A Phoenix woman says she called police after a man claiming to be a Cox employee came into her house and assaulted her.
[WATCH: Phoenix PD investigate after fake cable guy assaults woman in her home]
It happened Tuesday around 1 p.m. in the 6500 block of W. Glenrosa Avenue.
"I asked him and I said, 'Did I have a work order in?' And he said, 'No,' [and that] he was just here testing signals and he needed to check my main cable box. And he asked if he could look at it for a minute, and I said, 'Yeah,' because I'm a Cox cable customer," said the victim, who wanted to remain anonymous.
She said the man was young, polite and seemed professional. She also said that he knew her name, her account number and where all of the cable boxes were in her house.
"How does this man [have] all of my information? How does this man know the layouts of my house-- where each box and receiver is in my house-- if he's not affiliated with Cox?" she said. "He knew that I had cable, he knew information about me that he shouldn't."
When the two were alone in a room, she said he made an inappropriate comment about her breasts and then tried to touch them.
"His hand went across my chest, but as he crossed my chest he was telling me how big and beautiful my breasts is," she explained. "At that point, I couldn't fight. I was stuck. I couldn't move. It's like I was screaming and nobody was hearing me because I was just traumatized by this man's behavior."
The victim said her children, grandchildren and brother were all home at the time. They were able to snap a photo of his black van as he ran out of the house.
"All I know, this man came in my house and I was violated. And I had my daughters and my grand-kids in there. I can't let him get away with that and I won't."
She said called police and Cox to report the issue right away. Then, she posted about it on Facebook to warn her neighbors-- that's when a woman who lives about a block away sent her a video of the same man who had just tried to get into her home, too.
Phoenix police confirmed that they received the report and are investigating the matter.