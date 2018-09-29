By: Molly Cerreta Smith
Phoenix native Kara Goldin may have created the hottest thing in natural beverages with her company, hint, Inc., which produces the leading, award-winning no-sweetener flavored water, but this "accidental entrepreneur" still considers herself just an Arizona girl at heart.
Joking that her dad is among the original settlers of Arizona, Goldin's family moved from Minneapolis to the Arcadia area when she was just 4 years old.
"I grew up with Camelback Mountain as the backdrop of my life," she says, adding that even at a very young age, leading a healthy and active lifestyle was naturally part of who she was.
Goldin remembers with fond memories riding her bike, walking, and hiking all around her hometown.
Although she has lived in New York and now resides in Marin County outside San Francisco with her family (including her very New Yorker husband!), Goldin admits that Arizona is still in her soul.
"I love hiking in the desert and we even chose our current home because it backs up to more than 100 acres of trails that I explore with my dogs every morning," she says.
"Some of my friends think I'm crazy, but it's something we all do in Arizona without a second thought."
Goldin grew up in the public school system in the Phoenix area, and attended ASU, where she originally believed she wanted to pursue a writing career.
"I always knew I wanted to make change in the world,"she says, "and I thought I would do that through writing."
After college, her dreams led her to a job at Times, Inc. in New York, and eventually to becoming vice president of shopping and e-commerce at AOL, where she helped grow the startup of its shopping business to a $1 billion enterprise.
However, Goldin's own desire for a healthy alternative to diet soda led her to make a change in the world in a way that she never imagined.
"I never thought I would own a company. But during a period of time when I was really ramping up my health," she said.
"I fell into the need of a product that didn't yet exist."
After discovering diet sodas were causing less than desirable effects on her health.
"No one was doing it, so I decided to start something," she said.
Goldin believes that her career path prior to starting her own company really served as training for her role as an industry-changing entrepreneur.
She believes that her innate dedication to her body and health growing up in Arizona was part of what led to her success.
"What defines Arizonans is our love of and appreciation for the outdoors and participating in outdoor activity," says Goldin, who often returns to the Valley to visit her family that still resides here and even to introduce her team to the desert environment.
"The landscape has always been, and still is, so inspiring to me," she said.
And Hint, Inc. is a result of that Arizona inspiration.
For more information on Hint products, click here.
