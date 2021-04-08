PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sara Andan is hurting financially after she says Thursday evening, three men stole the catalytic converter from her car just before 6 a.m. She lives near 35th and Northern Avenues.
"Well, I'm violated physically, and I'm violated emotionally," said Andan.
She heard an excruciating sound and went outside to check. At one point, she says one of them hit her with a baseball bat. "So I ran to this guy, and I retrieved my converter, then he jumped back and pulled it back and dragged me across the concrete. So that's why I have these injuries all over the body."
Now Andan can't drive the car she's had for years. It could take thousands to fix, and it's money she says she doesn't have.
Just a few weeks ago Arizona's Family reported a Valley non-profit, Hope Lives - Vive La Esperanza, also had the pricey car part taken. And in February, the Peoria organization Northwest Valley Connect, also fell victim to thieves.
READ MORE: Man arrested for stealing up to 20 catalytic converters per week, Tempe Police say.
According to the Phoenix Police Department's most current numbers, 259 catalytic converters were reported stolen in January alone, which is an uptick from previous years.
Investigators say Andan's instance is the first they've heard that included a reported assault. The suspects were last seen driving a white truck, and Andan just wants others to be aware.
"All it takes is two minutes. So I was attacked, within two minutes, and they took my converter within two minutes," she said.