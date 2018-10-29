PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Consuelo Valenzuela insists she was not afraid for her life when her boyfriend, Joseph Ortiz, refused to stop for authorities who tried to pull him over along the U.S. 60 in Mesa Sunday afternoon. In the vehicle with Valenzuela and Ortiz was their 6-month-old baby in the back seat.

“I just want people to know that no one was kidnapped," said Valenzuela. "I don’t feel we were put in danger.”

According to court records, a DPS officer attempted to pull over Ortiz’ SUV because he was tailgating.

But when the officer flashed his lights to pull over, Ortiz kept going. The chase was on, with Ortiz driving back into Phoenix.

Valenzuela said she called 911 and told the operator there was a baby in the car and Ortiz wanted to get them home.

“The whole time he’s telling me 'I’m not going to let you off on the side of the freeway, it's too dangerous,'" said Valenzuela. "He was saying, 'Let's get home and they can arrest me when we get home.'"

Ortiz had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

His girlfriend said that he was afraid of going to jail.

“It was panic – pure panic on his part," said Valenzuela. "He didn’t have a good experience when he went to jail when he was younger. He just didn’t realize at the moment that the easiest thing was to pull over, so once he did run, he just said 'I need to get you guys somewhere safe.'”

About 30 minutes after the pursuit started, Ortiz pulled over near his home off 43rd Avenue and Thomas in Phoenix and was taken into custody.

Valenzuela wants everyone to know that her boyfriend is a good guy, and a great dad who just made a mistake.

“I know people are going to say she’s covering for him," said Valenzuela. "It's the last thing I would do, cover for someone that [sic] would try to hurt my child. I’m just stating facts that were blown out of proportion.”