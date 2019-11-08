PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman was arrested for child endangerment Wednesday after she overdosed behind the wheel with a baby and a toddler in the back seat.
This happened near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.
According to the police report, fire officials had to give Kayla Renteria four doses of Narcan just to revive her.
[WATCH: Police say they used 4 doses of Narcan on Phoenix woman who overdosed with kids in car]
Police said once she was coherent, she admitted to drinking alcohol and taking half a Percocet pill.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Two adults facing charges after overdosing with kids in car in Phoenix]
Police say the two young girls in the back seat were not Renteria’s children.
Arizona’s Family went to her door to ask her what happened and why she took the drugs with the two children in the back, but she only opened the door and said she didn’t want to answer our questions.
Renteria also had an outstanding warrant for a suspended license back in 2017 and was arrested for that and child endangerment.