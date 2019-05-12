PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - This Mother’s Day is extra special for Phoenix mom Rebecca Legate.
That’s because it’s the first Mother’s Day when she’ll have custody of her 2-year-old daughter after she was released from prison.
Legate says she’s spent much of her life addicted to drugs and in and out of Arizona’s criminal justice system.
Legate’s daughter was born behind bars, while Legate was in prison on drug charges. Twenty-four hours after Legate gave birth to her daughter, she was taken away from her by the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
But officials with AZDCS offered Legate the chance to earn back custody of the child if she turned her life around when she got out of prison.
So once Legate was released, she checked into the Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Changing Lives Center for Women and Children. She’s now been sober for more than a year, and has earned back custody of her child.
“My biggest fear [was] that she wouldn’t know who I was when they gave her back,” Legate said. “And she just took to me really well, and she gave me something to live for. Something to strive to be better for.”
While Legate says she’s struggled with drug addiction most of her life, she says her recovery this time is different, and believes that with the support of Phoenix Rescue Mission and the inspiration that her daughter brings to her she’ll be able to stay sober.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.