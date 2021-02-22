PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman has been arrested after police say she fired a gun into a bed where her 2-year-old daughter and boyfriend were sitting.
Angelica Casas, 20, was taken into custody Sunday at her Phoenix apartment.
Police say Casas told them she pulled the gun out of her purse after getting into an argument with her boyfriend. At first, Casas said she didn't mean to fire the weapon and was only trying to scare her boyfriend, but later admitted she did fire the Glock handgun, police say.
Police said in court paperwork that Casas fired the shot into the mattress on which her boyfriend and their 2-year-old daughter were sitting. Police say the bullet struck just two feet away from her boyfriend and baby.
Casas faces child abuse charges, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and discharging a firearm within city limits. Casas bail was set at $7,500. She's due to appear in court on Friday.