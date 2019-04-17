PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - When Aurelia Bradford went to work for Circle the City, a nonprofit dedicated to providing healthcare for people experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County, she knew she’d be making an impact on her community.
What she didn’t know, was that the organization she began working for had already saved someone very close to her.
[VIDEO: Woman discovers that nonprofit she works for gave back to her family]
Bradford’s father struggled with addiction and sobriety her entire life. When she became an adult, she decided that she wasn’t going to let her father’s struggles impact her any longer.
“I realized that that wasn’t something I wanted in my life,” she said. She lost contact with her father for more than 10 years.
“At the end of 2017, my youngest brother told me that my father was very sick, but was finally getting help to get better,” Bradley said.
“I noticed a picture on my brother’s social media in January of 2018, it was him and my father in a hallway," she said. The photo showed her father in a medical facility. "I noticed the picture because my father looked like he was getting better for the first time in years.”
She didn’t think much of it, but was happy to see that her father seemed to be doing well.
Months later, she left the corporate world to take the job as a senior quality and risk analyst at Circle the City.
Fast forward to her brother’s wedding in March, when she saw her dad after years of cutting contact.
He asked her where she was working, and she told him about her job at the nonprofit, making sure that the people struggling with homelessness were getting the best care they could get.
“He just got kind of quiet and he looked at me,” Bradley recalled. “He said, I was at Circle the City. And suddenly I remembered back to that picture I had seen on social media.”
Bradley realized that the organization she is currently working at had helped her father in his recovery.
She said that her dad is now doing well, and she hopes to pursue a relationship with him.
“For the first time in a really long time, I would like to participate with him,” Bradley said. “We exchanged phone numbers, which I think was a huge step for the two of us, just to start with.”
“All people deserve a high level of quality health care and I’m proud that Circle the City extents that to the most vulnerable parts of our community,” Bradley said.
Circle the City provides health care throughout Maricopa County. Men and women are offered the opportunity to be cared for in a respite center.
To find out more on how to help Circle the City continue to serve people struggling with homelessness, visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.