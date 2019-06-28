PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We've learned the name of a woman shot and killed near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road early Monday morning.
Phoenix police said they found 18-year-old Natalie Bentacourt dead 30 minutes after another shooting that occurred just six miles away. The other shooting happened near 19th and Dunlap avenues.
Police found 18-year-old David Romero and 24-year-old Gabriel Chacon dead in the street there.
"They took a big part of our family," said Chacon's sister, AnaKaren Alba. "He doesn’t deserve what he went through and how it happened. It’s just not fair."
Police found a vehicle matching the description of the one seen leaving both crime scenes, but no arrests have been made.
Police wouldn't elaborate about the car or how it might be connected.
Chacon's sister believes all the victims were friends.
"I think our biggest question is just why," said Alba. "Why did they leave him the way they did on the floor bleeding to death, such a brutal murder?"
She said Chacon was walking to his fiance's house when he was shot. Alba has no idea why someone would want her brother dead.
"We just want them to know he wasn’t a bad person," said Alba. "He was so excited to get married. He was so proud of his GED, and we just miss him so much."
Chacon's family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral.
