PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix woman faces 15 counts of animal cruelty charges after six dead dogs were found rotting in her home, and nine other dogs were found alive but malnourished.
According to the police report, Blanche Lopez, 61, intentionally neglected 15 dogs at her residence, "which resulted in the death of six of the dogs due to lack of water and/or heat exhaustion."
The report says that "the remaining nine dogs at the residence showed signs of malnourishment."
The investigation started this past weekend, when a patrol officer in the area of 40th Street and Baseline Road smelled a "strong odor" coming from Lopez's home.
The odor was "recognized to be that of a decomposing body," states the police report.
No one appeared to be at the home at the time, and neighbors said they had not seen Lopez in at least two or three days.
When officers attempted to do a welfare check at the home, they were able to see what appeared to be a dead dog in the center of the front room.
Police say that when officers managed to contact Lopez, she "appeared to show no concern or surprise at the overwhelming foul odor coming from the residence."
Once inside the home, officers observed that "the floors were covered in dog feces along with dried and fresh blood from the deceased dogs. The bodies of the dead dogs showed decomposition and had maggots," according to the police report.
Police say while officers were at the home, Lopez actually loaded two of the dead dogs onto a hand cart and started taking them to the back alley to dispose of them, before officers stopped her.
Lopez was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail.
Not human, Not inhumane. Not a 'beast . I don't know what. (Note: patrol officers doing their jobs, but did they use bad language?)
