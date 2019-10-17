PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman is facing multiple felony charges after police said she bought and sold stolen items from an undercover detective.
The investigation into Nancy Alvarado has been going on for seven months.
Between Feb. 22 and July 3, the 38-year-old met with an undercover detective four times at Bonsall Park, which is at 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, to buy infant formula, Tide laundry detergent and other items, according to court documents.
She admitted to then driving some of the items out of state for resale, police said.
Alvarado said a man in California would send her money so she could buy the stolen items, and he would ship the merchandise to Iraq and India.
She also said she sold infant formula to someone else who ships large quantities of formula to New York.
Alvarado was arrested on Friday, Oct. 11, and was booked into jail on five counts of second-degree trafficking of stolen property and one count of illegal control of an enterprise.