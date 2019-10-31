MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police arrested a woman who they say tried to bribe a police officer during a DUI stop.
According to court documents, a Mesa police officer was called to a home near Country Club and Brown roads just after midnight on Oct. 26 for a family fight.
The officer saw 22-year-old KeeAna Williams behind the wheel of a car while she was allegedly intoxicated. The officer ran a check on her name and saw that Williams had two warrants for her arrest.
Documents state that while the officer was conducting the DUI investigation, Williams offered him $1,000 to let her go. The officer told Williams that it is illegal to bribe a police officer. Williams then upped the offer to $2,000 and finally to $5,000, according to documents.
The officer then took Williams into custody for both warrants and for bribery of a public servant.