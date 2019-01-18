PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a medical transport van. And it was a GPS in the van that led police to their suspect.
Police say 35-year-old Jessica Renee Karandreas faces one charge of unlawful means of transportation.
Police say that on Jan. 12 at around 1 a.m. a MedStar medical transport van was stolen from the area of near 24th Street and Thomas Road.
Someone had apparently left the keys in the vehicle and just stepped away for about 10 minutes. When they returned, it was gone.
But, the transport van came equipped with GPS, so police were able to track it to a location near Seventh Street and Indian School Road just a short time later.
Witnesses at that location told police a white van pulled up, honked the horn, and they "heard the female yell, 'Come on! Let's go! I stole the van!'"
After she was advised of her rights, Karandreas told police "she was never inside the vehicle" but was just "by the driver door trying to get her flask that was located inside the van."
Police say Karandreas "never worked for Medstar and she had no permission to take the van."
Court records show Karandreas has prior convictions for drug possession and burglary convictions.
She is being held without bond. Her next court date on Jan. 17.
