PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix woman faces kidnapping and assault charges after she was accused of trying to snatch a baby from a Target parking lot.
Nicole Danielle Nutting, 38, was arrested Nov. 4 just after 6 p.m.
The police report states that Nutting "attempted to kidnap" a seven-month-old baby at the Target at Christown Mall near 17th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Police say an adult was carrying the baby through the parking lot toward the mother's car when Nutting approached on foot.
As Nutting walked up to the adult carrying the baby, she "began yelling, 'Travis, Travis, Travis, the baby's right here! That's my baby!'" according to the police report.
At the mother's car, police say Nutting "committed assault by pulling her (the mother's) hair in an attempt to get her away from the baby," stated the police report.
"The defendant took hold of the car seat that the baby was in and began to pull the baby from the vehicle," the police report continued.
Police say the baby's mom "had to use bodily force against the defendant to get her away from the baby."
The mother told police she believed Nutting was going to cause physical harm to the baby. She also said she felt as if Nutting was calling someone to assist her in taking the baby." However, no one else was seen in the area.
According to the police report, Nutting has a number of previous convictions on charges including resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and narcotics, assault and aggravated DUI. The police report lists her as mentally disturbed.
Nutting was booked into jail and is being held on a $15,000 bond.