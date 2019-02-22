PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix woman has been arrested for allegedly running a house of prostitution out of an unoccupied apartment.
Maricela Hernandez Contreras, 38, was arrested Wednesday. She's accused of prostitution and maintaining a house of prostitution.
Police first became aware of the business when an undercover officer responded to an ad in the Spanish-language "Paisano" magazine.
The officer called the number in the ad and was told to go to an apartment near 27th Avenue and Campbell.
Once at that location, the officer encountered Contreras and another woman. According to the police report, Contreras offered "a choice of either herself or the other female" to perform sex acts with him.
The officer said he was told that it would cost $50 for 30 minutes or $40 for 15 minutes.
Police say no one lives in the apartment, and that "it is used solely for the purpose of prostitution."
According to the police report, Contreras pays the rent for the apartment, pays for the ad, answers phones, collects money from customers and pays the other women.
Later, Contreras told police she rents the apartment "for a friend."
She also told police that "she has a key to the apartment and has permission to access the apartment any time she wishes to go there for any reason."
But she "denied being a prostitute and denied having any conversation with the undercover officer," according to the police report.
Who would pay to smash that
