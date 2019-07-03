PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) –A 38-year-old Phoenix woman is accused of leaving her five dogs outside for hours without water,
On July 2, an Arizona Humane Society (AHS) investigator went to Ruby Marlow's home near 16th Street and Southern Avenue. The investigator found her four puppies and one adult dog outside with no water.
According to court documents there was one, dry water container. The maximum temperature for the day was 107 degrees.
One puppy was reported as being on its side, with white gums and shallow breathing.
The AHS marked the puppy as critical condition and rushed it an area pet hospital, where it passed away.
Marlow surrendered the remaining dogs to the AHS. They are currently receiving veterinarian treatment.
When the investigator asked Marlow about the lack of water, she told the investigator the dogs always knock over the water. She asked the investigator, "What am I suppose to do?"
Marlow was booked into 4th Avenue Jail on one count of animal cruelty for neglect and physical injury and four counts of animal cruelty for neglect and abandonment.
