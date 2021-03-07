PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police have identified the woman accused in the shooting death of her boyfriend late Saturday night.
According to Sgt. Ann Justus, the suspect is 23-year-old Maureen Wahl.
Justus said officers responded to the area of 16th Street and Thomas Road just before 10 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Justus said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to court paperwork, while in custody, Wahl told police she wasn't trying to kill her boyfriend and "didn't want him dead". Documents indicate Wahl previously lived with her boyfriend who is also the father of her infant child. That night, the two of them got into a verbal argument and she fired a gun because she believed her life was in danger. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest her for manslaughter.
The victim's name has not been released.