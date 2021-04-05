PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman is accused of extreme DUI after police say a breath test showed her blood alcohol content was .3, well above the legal limit.
Court documents state that a DPS trooper stopped to help after he saw a car stopped on the side of the road on southbound Loop 101 near McDowell Road. When the trooper stopped, he saw a woman, identified as 25-year-old Rachel Beasley, in the driver's seat with the car on and the key in the ignition, court records say. Documents state that the trooper asked her if she had been driving and she said she was going home from a friend's house.
The trooper said that Beasley had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. Documents state that Beasley failed a field sobriety test and told the trooper that she could not stand on one leg. Beasley admitted to drinking a few shots, according to court paperwork.
Beasley was arrested for DUI and taken to the El Mirage police station where she consented to a breath test. Documents state that her blood-alcohol content was .3. The legal limit is .08. Beasley was booked for two counts of extreme DUI.