(April 14, 2020) - Sussan Lira was accused of driving drunk with her infant in the vehicle in Phoenix, near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Full story HERE.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A 33-year-old woman is accused of driving drunk with her infant in the vehicle in Phoenix. The incident happened on Monday, just after 3:30 p.m., in the area of 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road.    

According to court paperwork, Phoenix police responded to the scene and found Sussan Lira’s vehicle up against a metal fence. When officers approached the vehicle they could smell alcohol and found two empty bottles in the car. An infant in a broken car seat was also on the trunk of the vehicle when police arrived. 

Police said a witness saw the crash, pulled the baby out of the vehicle with the car seat attached. The car seat was not buckled or restrained in any way when the witness pulled the baby out of the vehicle. 

Phoenix fire crews were called to the scene to check on the well-being of the infant. The little girl allegedly had bruising on her back and her diaper was full. The infant is now in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Services.

Lira reportedly admitted to police that she drank two bottles of Mad Dog before the crash. She was booked into 4th Avenue Jail for aggravated DUI and endangerment.  

 

