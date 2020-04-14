PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A 33-year-old woman is accused of driving drunk with her infant in the vehicle in Phoenix. The incident happened on Monday, just after 3:30 p.m., in the area of 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
According to court paperwork, Phoenix police responded to the scene and found Sussan Lira’s vehicle up against a metal fence. When officers approached the vehicle they could smell alcohol and found two empty bottles in the car. An infant in a broken car seat was also on the trunk of the vehicle when police arrived.
1 of 38
(April 14, 2020) - Sussan Lira was accused of driving drunk with her infant in the vehicle in Phoenix, near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Full story HERE.
(Jan. 29, 2020) 56-year-old Rafael Loera and 50-year-old Maribel Loera have been arrested and face a variety of charges. Their arrests came after skeletal remains were found in their Phoenix home. The couple's three children had been taken from that home by the Department of Child Safety amid allegations of child abuse.
(Jan. 10, 2020) Francina Moreno, 32, of Glendale, faces felony charges of aggravated assault and child abuse. She's accused of hitting her daughter on the head with a broomstick. Six other kids were home at the time.
Jan. 2, 2020 - A Surprise woman is facing charges of aggravated DUI and endangerment after police say she crashed her car while driving drunk. Investigators say Reyna Pasillas had her three kids with her at the time, the oldest of whom is 12.
Dec. 23, 2019 - A Glendale father is facing child abuse charges after admitting to police that he hit his 8-year-old son and kicked him between his legs. Officers arrested Jorge Elias last week after the little boy was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery for internal bleeding.
(Nov. 25, 2019) Scottsdale mother Dawnangela Eva White, 53, has been arrested on child abuse and assault charges for allegedly hitting her daughter with a cell phone and a hammer. Full story: http://bit.ly/2KUFq2h
Skinner, 35, faces a charge of DUI with a passenger under 15 in the car. Skinner was arrested Nov. 13 near Dysart Road and Glendale Avenue. Police say Skinner was driving westbound on Glendale Avenue with her two daughters, ages 7 and 12, in the back seat, when she rear-ended a stopped vehicle.
Nov. 5, 2019 - An Avondale dad is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk with his toddler son in the back seat. Police say Joshua Mykel Edwards had about 24 open containers of alcohol in his vehicle.
NOv. 4, 2019 -- Jason Lee Barlow, who was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving with his kids in the car over the summer, is now facing felony charges after lab tests put his blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at 0.322. That is more than four times the legal definition of impaired.
(OCt. 14, 2019) Denisse and Pablo Solorzano face felony charges of endangerment, possession or use of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were arrested after their 1-year-old daughter tested positive for fentanyl.
Sept. 18, 2019 -- Nicole Lynne Marker (left) and her boyfriend, William Johnson, are facing charges after allegedly abusing her young son because he was struggling to read. Police say the couple's Ring cameras recorded the alleged abuse.
July 12 2019: Police say 27-year-old Jessica Umtuch left her 3-month-old baby in locked in a hot car while she shopped at a Glendale Fry's. The temperature on that day soared to 114 degrees. Full story: https://bit.ly/2Y8a0gT
July 10, 2019: Francis Mendoza-Keel of Prescott was booked on two counts of child abuse after his 1- and 2-year-old daughters tested positive for THC. Investigators believe the 2-year-old ate some of his THC gummies. She was admitted to the ICU at Phoenix Children's Hospital.
July 2019: Mario Hernandez, 19, was arrested after police say he cracked his 5-month-old daughter’s ribs, made her brain bleed and injured the back of her throat. Court documents say he became frustrated that his daughter wouldn’t stop crying.
Richard Comer faces charges in the death of his 21-year-old daughter. She died of malnutrition and dehydration. She had a severe medical condition and needed someone to take care of her. Comer was her primary caregiver.
May 2019: According to court documents, Morgan Elizabeth Dowse left her two children in her unlocked car while she went shopping at Rue 21 in Surprise, Arizona. When officers arrived, they found Dowse's 5-month-old son upside down and face down in the car seat, unbuckled.
Joni Laughlin is facing a slew of misdemeanor and felony charges after police say she drove drunk -- into oncoming traffic -- with her four children in the car. This happened in Peoria, Arizona in February 2019.
See photos of parents accused of acting badly or irresponsibly.
1 of 38
(April 14, 2020) - Sussan Lira was accused of driving drunk with her infant in the vehicle in Phoenix, near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Full story HERE.
MCSO
(Jan. 29, 2020) 56-year-old Rafael Loera and 50-year-old Maribel Loera have been arrested and face a variety of charges. Their arrests came after skeletal remains were found in their Phoenix home. The couple's three children had been taken from that home by the Department of Child Safety amid allegations of child abuse.
(Jan. 10, 2020) Francina Moreno, 32, of Glendale, faces felony charges of aggravated assault and child abuse. She's accused of hitting her daughter on the head with a broomstick. Six other kids were home at the time.
Jan. 2, 2020 - A Surprise woman is facing charges of aggravated DUI and endangerment after police say she crashed her car while driving drunk. Investigators say Reyna Pasillas had her three kids with her at the time, the oldest of whom is 12.
Dec. 23, 2019 - A Glendale father is facing child abuse charges after admitting to police that he hit his 8-year-old son and kicked him between his legs. Officers arrested Jorge Elias last week after the little boy was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery for internal bleeding.
(Nov. 25, 2019) Scottsdale mother Dawnangela Eva White, 53, has been arrested on child abuse and assault charges for allegedly hitting her daughter with a cell phone and a hammer. Full story: http://bit.ly/2KUFq2h
On Nov. 24, 2019, Alondra Natividad lost control of car and crashed into a palm tree. Two men and her baby daughter were taken to the hospital. She was charged with DUI.
On Oct. 24, police said Joshua Cates, 29, and the child's mother took the 7-month-old girl to Phoenix Children's hospital for injuries. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Skinner, 35, faces a charge of DUI with a passenger under 15 in the car. Skinner was arrested Nov. 13 near Dysart Road and Glendale Avenue. Police say Skinner was driving westbound on Glendale Avenue with her two daughters, ages 7 and 12, in the back seat, when she rear-ended a stopped vehicle.
Nov. 5, 2019 - An Avondale dad is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk with his toddler son in the back seat. Police say Joshua Mykel Edwards had about 24 open containers of alcohol in his vehicle.
NOv. 4, 2019 -- Jason Lee Barlow, who was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving with his kids in the car over the summer, is now facing felony charges after lab tests put his blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at 0.322. That is more than four times the legal definition of impaired.
Amber Lyn Casanovas was arrested on Oct. 30 in Phoenix for alleged DUI after police say she drove drunk
(OCt. 14, 2019) Denisse and Pablo Solorzano face felony charges of endangerment, possession or use of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were arrested after their 1-year-old daughter tested positive for fentanyl.
Sept. 18, 2019 -- Nicole Lynne Marker (left) and her boyfriend, William Johnson, are facing charges after allegedly abusing her young son because he was struggling to read. Police say the couple's Ring cameras recorded the alleged abuse.
July 12 2019: Police say 27-year-old Jessica Umtuch left her 3-month-old baby in locked in a hot car while she shopped at a Glendale Fry's. The temperature on that day soared to 114 degrees. Full story: https://bit.ly/2Y8a0gT
(Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
July 10, 2019: Francis Mendoza-Keel of Prescott was booked on two counts of child abuse after his 1- and 2-year-old daughters tested positive for THC. Investigators believe the 2-year-old ate some of his THC gummies. She was admitted to the ICU at Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
July 2019: Mario Hernandez, 19, was arrested after police say he cracked his 5-month-old daughter’s ribs, made her brain bleed and injured the back of her throat. Court documents say he became frustrated that his daughter wouldn’t stop crying.
July 2019: Brandon Andres Bautista Torres is arrested after police say he shot and killed his girlfriend and her four-year-old daughter near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
(Source: Glendale Police Department)
June 2019: Sophia Garibo, 18, was arrested after a DPS trooper found an unrestrained 1-month-old in the backseat during a traffic stop on SR-202 in Tempe.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
Mesa father, Jason Drwyer, was arrested in June 2019 for allegedly driving drunk with his 10-year-old son in the car.
Richard Comer faces charges in the death of his 21-year-old daughter. She died of malnutrition and dehydration. She had a severe medical condition and needed someone to take care of her. Comer was her primary caregiver.
Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
June 2019: Stacy Rupp was arrested in Peoria, Arizona, for allegedly leaving her 9-year-old child at a McDonald's while she went to a casino.
June 2019: Phoenix Police say Danielle Ruiz had 2 kids with a 16-year-old and that her newborn baby tested positive for pot.
Soure: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
May 2019: According to court documents, Morgan Elizabeth Dowse left her two children in her unlocked car while she went shopping at Rue 21 in Surprise, Arizona. When officers arrived, they found Dowse's 5-month-old son upside down and face down in the car seat, unbuckled.
Velma Fern Dee faces a charge of aggravated DUI after allegedly driving drunk with her two toddlers in the car in Tempe in May 2019.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
Isiah Jackson was arrested in Surprise, Arizona in May 2019 for allegedly shooting his stepdaughter at close range with a pellet gun.
(Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
March 2019: Maricopa mom, Machelle Hobson is accused of abusing her adopted children and forcing them to star in YouTube videos.
(Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
Joni Laughlin is facing a slew of misdemeanor and felony charges after police say she drove drunk -- into oncoming traffic -- with her four children in the car. This happened in Peoria, Arizona in February 2019.
Macedonia Barrera was arrested in Phoenix for allegedly street racing and letting his teen son drive without a license.
February 2019: Andrew Pittman is accused of shaking his 4-month-old son so hard it caused a subdural hemorrhage.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
Police said a witness saw the crash, pulled the baby out of the vehicle with the car seat attached. The car seat was not buckled or restrained in any way when the witness pulled the baby out of the vehicle.
Phoenix fire crews were called to the scene to check on the well-being of the infant. The little girl allegedly had bruising on her back and her diaper was full. The infant is now in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Services.
Lira reportedly admitted to police that she drank two bottles of Mad Dog before the crash. She was booked into 4th Avenue Jail for aggravated DUI and endangerment.