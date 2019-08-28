PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix woman is accused of chasing four young children with a taser and attempting to tase them.
Nancy Guadalupe Leyva, 51, faces four felony counts of aggravated assault against a minor.
The alleged incident happened Aug. 21 at an apartment complex near Roosevelt and 28th streets.
The four kids, ages 11, 6, 4 and 3, were apparently playing outside the complex, when Leyva "began to run toward the victims while sparking her taser," according to the police report.
Police say as Leyva chased them, the kids ran to a neighbor's apartment and went inside for safety,
A witness told police Leyva "chased the victims" and actually got within just a few feet of them before the kids ducked into the nearby apartment.
According to the police report, Leyva has previous arrests and convictions on shoplifting and drug charges.