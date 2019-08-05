PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix-area woman is behind bars, accused of attacking an amputee cancer patient in his wheelchair.
Eileen Dominguez, 35, is accused of pushing a 67-year-old man out of his wheelchair and stealing his cell phone.
The alleged incident happened Aug. 1 near 29th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
The police report states that the victim, an amputee who is also suffering from cancer, suffered a swollen eye and a 3-inch cut to his head.
"His head struck the concrete sidewalk, causing profuse bleeding," according to the police report.
"The victim remained on the ground for three minutes in the approximately 107-degree heat," the police report continued.
Dominguez reportedly took off after the alleged incident.
However, police say her image was captured on surveillance video, and the victim was able to ID her in a lineup.
Police arrested Dominguez the next day.
She allegedly told police that the victim was already on the ground when she saw him, and that she just used his cell phone to call for help.
Police say Dominguez has also been accused of slapping her mother and was wanted on other misdemeanor and felony warrants.
Dominguez faces charges of robbery, aggravated assault, marijuana possession, and failure to comply with a court order.
(5) comments
Dominguez ....need I say more folks ?
Nut Sucker, need anyone say "MORE"?
Racist Halfwit!
She looks like a proud democrat......
What a sorry excuse for a person. Tie her to the whipping post and give her a lashing she’ll never forget
What a c***
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.