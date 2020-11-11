PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley veteran battling PTSD is getting help thanks to a treatment known as transcranial magnetic stimulation or TMS.
Christopher Olson has been doing treatments at Serenity Mental Health Centers for around a month and has already seen results. He hasn't had much success with medication and hopes with TMS he won't need that one day.
"Now it's like I'm actually in a spot where I can start thinking about taking less medications for my mental health, and be off of that and live a joyful life," Olson said.
Tricia Pease from Serenity Mental Health Centers explained how TMS works.
"We use a magnet that's similar to an MRIV magnet to stimulate the neural pathways in our brain and reroute them to what we want them to do," she said.
Olson spent 13 years in the navy. In 2017, he realized he had PTSD.
"My moods could be fine, and then have a trigger, and all of a sudden I'm, you know, off on the deep end and can't even listen to reason," Olson said. "I've been in restaurants where you know if it's too crowded my brain kind of goes on haywire."
Earlier this year, he reached his breaking point because of the pandemic and other life struggles. He tried to kill himself while driving. He was on the phone with his mom when he said it felt like someone else took over.
"I remember telling her that I had this uncontrollable urge to just drive my car off the road. It was so weird. It was just like, like I wasn't driving anymore," Olson said. "My brain had checked out, and my instincts took over."
His car's assisted braking system saved his life.
"I'm so thankful, because I have family that I love dearly," he said.
Olson said he knows those in the military are brave and strong enough to overcome similar struggles.
"There is hope, there is, there is light out there," he said.