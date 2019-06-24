PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dr. Katherine Mitchell blew the whistle on the long wait times and other issues at the Phoenix Veterans Affairs Healthcare System in 2014 and says she is still paying a price for it. On Tuesday, she plans to tell lawmakers about it.
Mitchell said the issues regarding patient care and access have greatly improved. She said she would gladly have her family members go to the VA. However, she said speaking out came at a cost.
"We were having incidents of patients dying or near-misses where they could have died and no one would listen," Mitchell said.
Mitchell spent many years at the Phoenix VA. She said she tried going up her chain of command regarding the ongoing issues there, including delays and waitlists.
"Eventually they transferred me out of ER instead of solving the problem," Mitchell said.
Finally, she went public by ultimately testifying before Congress. Mitchell now works for the Veterans Integrated Service Network, overseeing care in 3 states. But she says retaliation against her hasn't stopped.
"From 2014 to 2018 I had no regular assignments," Mitchell said. "I had to scramble to keep my time filled with things that were useful."
She also said she couldn't contact staff at VA centers in her region for two years, and her coworkers were reprimanded for having casual conversations with her.
"If the VA is aggressively targeting prominent whistleblowers, lesser-known whistleblowers don’t stand a chance of receiving fair treatment in the system," Mitchell said.
Mitchell said she sent formal letters, filed complaints and is now in dead-end mediation.
"In my opinion only, the VA's approach to mediation illustrates the degree to which the VA devalues whistleblowers, and tries to avoid institutional accountability for retaliation," Mitchell said.
She said she hopes her testimony before a Congressional subcommittee may end the cycle.
"If I don’t speak up, no one has a chance of survival," Mitchell said. "The VA is a Goliath, a vengeful Goliath. And no VA whistleblower has a slingshot."
We reached out to the VA for a comment late Monday afternoon, but have yet to hear back.
