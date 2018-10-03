PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the third year in a row, the Phoenix VA Medical Center has gotten a 1-star rating on a 5-star scale. Those numbers come from the Veterans Health Administration and they look at access to care, quality of care, and efficiency, among other factors.
The Strategic Analytics for Improvement and Learning, or SAIL, for this year shows only nine VA hospitals in the country got a 1-star rating and the one in Phoenix – where all the whistleblowing started four years ago – is still one of them.
Army veteran David Lucier has been getting treatment for post-traumatic stress and diabetes at the Phoenix VA for about 10 years. He’s not surprised the place still has a 1-star rating.
“A lot of those numbers are based on a 12-month, rolling average. So it takes forever if you’re gonna move up the scale,” he said.
But according to SAIL, the hospital is showing small improvement, even though it still has the same overall score. Lucier says he’s seen improvements in the care he gets, including the overall culture at the medical center.
“I’m just absolutely amazed. I’ve seen a stark improvement over people’s attitudes who are just the everyday people at the VA,” he said.
He also says doctors have helped him manage his diabetes very precisely and effectively. But he knows he’s lucky to have good care; some of his friends have been misdiagnosed and others have waited a long time for appointments at all.
Lucier attends monthly advisory board meetings that are open to veterans in the community. From what he’s gathered, the problems that pull the Phoenix VA’s numbers down are mostly administrative.
In a statement to Arizona’s Family, the VA touted upgraded clinical space to serve the nearly 100,000 veterans that come through each year. The center also improved in areas of mental health scores and call center answer speeds. But so far the sail rating shows the problems that have famously plagued the Phoenix VA haven’t fully healed.
“This is like flying a jet plane at 50,000 feet and half your engine is gone and you gotta fix it,” Lucier said. “The only way to get to your goal is to fix it while you’re still flying. And that’s where they are.”
On the whole SAIL shows good things for the VA system. Sixty-six percent of the 146 hospitals have shown improvements since last year, and 11 of the 15 "high risk" locations, including Phoenix, have also improved.
