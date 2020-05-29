PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The City of Phoenix is using part of its convention center as a heat relief station for the homeless as temperatures soar.

Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday, the "Heat of the Day Respite Center" allows people with photo ID cards to get a break from the sun, charge their phones, watch TV, and drink some water.

The City also partnered with St. Vincent de Paul to provide lunch and dinner.

"It's a good thing. This is something that we need especially in these three-digit temperatures," said William Sadler, a person experiencing homelessness.

The City is shuttling people to the convention center by running buses from the temporary homeless encampment on downtown’s west side.

The encampment was originally created by Maricopa County to allow for social distancing during the pandemic, but now the tents are too hot to stay in.

"It's like a boiler room right there," said Keylon Davis, a person experiencing homelessness. "Being inside a tent, if you don't have a fan, no way you can make it."

Each night, convention center staff will do a deep-clean of the facility to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They're also not allowing any belongings inside the cooling center to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul, and Justa Center will also be operating heat relief areas during the summer months.