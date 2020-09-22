[WATCH 3TV NEWS LIVE HERE]
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The largest high school district in the state -- Phoenix Union -- meets Tuesday evening to start the process of redesigning school safety.
Back in July, in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, the district cut ties with the Phoenix Police Department and removed school resource officers (SROs) from campuses. That means police officers will no longer be patrolling the halls at Phoenix Union high schools when students return to classrooms in January.
So how will schools keep the students safe? That’s the question the district will try to answer over the next few months.
"Some of our campuses had very positive relationships with our SROs. I think it just boiled down to we are in a different time,” said Cindi Sandoval, who is coordinating the process. She says that the district, which serves 220 square miles of the Valley, wants to hear from the community. "Who are the people on campus that help you feel safe? Is it more about the relationships and connections?" Sandoval asks.
The money the district saved not hiring officers is $1. 7 million dollars. Those funds will now be budgeted among staff, parents and student-driven groups, who will oversee the safety initiatives. Those initiatives include security training and mental health services.
And when it comes to protecting students and teachers from physical violence, district officials said they aren't worried. "We still will have our school security, who are really the ones that break up the fights and do that work,” said Sandoval.
Officials said the new safety plan likely will not be finalized for about a year. In the meantime, if you’re a parent and if you’d like to have your say when it comes to your child’s safety, you're asked to reach out directly to school administrators.