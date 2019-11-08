PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Union High School District joined a nationwide lawsuit against one of the largest e-cigarette makers in the country.
On Thursday, the governing board voted to join the suit that alleges Juul is contributing to a sharp increase in vaping among teenagers.
Board member Steve Gallardo says e-cigarettes are forcing schools to spend more time dealing with issues related to vaping.
"They have now managed to addict a whole new generation of students who are going to have life long health problems because of their product," he said.
Over the past year, e-cigarette use has skyrocketed across the country.
According to the National Youth Tobacco survey this year, vaping increased by 10.5% among middle school students.
That number is even higher among high school students with a 27.5% jump.
Phoenix follows the Tucson Unified School District, which joined the lawsuit last month.
And a spokesman for the Tolleson Union High School District said they are currently reviewing the possibility of joining.