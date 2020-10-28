PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix man who drives for Uber was arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted an "overly intoxicated" woman he had picked up from a party at a Scottsdale house early Saturday morning.
According to police, Mark Anthony Taylor, 30, was called to the home by a friend of the victim. That friend told police that he spoke with Taylor before putting the victim into the car, telling him that "she was extremely intoxicated and needed to get home safe," according to Taylor's public court documents. "He further told Mark that if he was able to get his friend home safe, that he would provide him with a large tip for the ride."
Police say the friend kept an eye on the Uber app and got "a weird feeling" when the car appeared to be circling nearby neighborhoods. The vehicle then stopped at an address that was not the destination entered into the app, but the ride was listed as completed.
According to the probable cause for arrest statement, the friend who ordered the Uber ran to the address where the car stopped and saw Taylor in the backseat with the victim. He told police neither Taylor nor the victim had on pants. The victim's friend then got her out of the vehicle and confronted Taylor.
The victim's friends then took her home and told her mother what had happened, police said. Investigators said the victim was too drunk to speak with them at the time. She later told them she had no memory of what happened but did realize that her jeans were on inside out and her underwear was missing, according to police.
Officers took Taylor into custody at his Phoenix home on Monday. When asked if he knew why detectives wanted to speak with him, court documents indicate that Taylor "acknowledged he had made a mistake over the weekend." Investigators said he ran them through what happened that night and confirmed that he knew the victim was drunk. "Mark attempted to convince detectives that the sexual contact was initiated by the victim after he explained that she had touched his arm and his side, over his clothing," the arresting officers wrote in their report.
Taylor also told police that the victim wanted to stop and buy condoms, which he did. "After purchasing the condoms, he drove her to a secluded location nearby and stated he looked around to ensure no one was nearby and they were not visible to anyone else." According to court documents, Taylor admitted having sex with the woman "and further acknowledged the victim was unable to hold herself up as she was overly intoxicated." Police say Taylor "confirmed the sexual contact between he and the victim was wrong," and said he should have taken her home.
No criminal history was listed on Taylor's court paperwork. A judge set a secured appearance bond of $100,000 and mandated that he submit to electronic monitoring should he post.