PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A transient in Phoenix is accused of attempted second-degree murder after he reportedly stabbed another man in the shoulder and the heart with an 18-inch screwdriver.
Police say 23-year-old Danny Soto faces one felony count of attempted second-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated assault.
Police say Soto met up with the victim in Phoenix on April 24 to "discuss his living arrangements."
Apparently, the conversation got heated. Police say when Soto stepped up close to the victim, the other man pushed him back, and they began to fight.
[APP USERS: Click here for Soto's public court documents]
During the fight, the victim reportedly tried to get away and jumped into his car.
Police say Soto first tried to get to the victim on the driver's side, kicking the car door and even leaving a Nike shoe imprint on the car.
When he couldn't get in on the driver's side, Soto allegedly went over to the passenger side. Police say Soto then grabbed an 18-inch screwdriver and started stabbing the victim.
At that point, police say a third man entered the fray and punched the victim in the face, knocking him out.
"The next thing [the victim] knew, he was flopping around on the ground and it felt like someone was choking him," the arresting officers wrote in their probable cause statement after speaking with the victim.
Police said the victim later told them he believed that Soto "stabbed him in the chest after he was knocked out" by that third man.
Paramedics arrived and rushed the victim to Banner University Medical Center with extremely critical injuries. Doctors found that the lining surrounding his heart (the pericardial sac) had been punctured and was leaking fluid. He had to undergo surgery to repair the damage.
The victim later identified Soto and the man who punched him in a photo lineup.
On April 30, officers tracked down Soto at his mother's house. Police say they found Soto "hiding under a blanket." He was taken into custody.
Police say Soto "admitted being in a fight with the victim" but claims "he blacked out from being hit by the victim."
Soto is being held without bail. He's due to appear in court May 6.
(1) comment
This dumb a** doesn’t have to worry about living arrangements now
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.