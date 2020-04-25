PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS) – The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning as the Valley expects record high temperatures this weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach triple digits for the first time this year. With that, comes a reminder that Phoenix trails are closed for dogs once temperatures reach 100 degrees and higher.

Following the heat event on Sunday, high temps will cool slightly early next week. But be aware that it will heat up again by the middle of next week with highs around 105 in Phoenix by next Wednesday. No real relief from the heat is expected anytime soon. #azwx pic.twitter.com/yH5iuU75NH — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) April 25, 2020

Arizona Humane Society tweeted a reminder Saturday morning to remind pet owners of heat exhaustion dogs could face when on walks. One thing often forgotten is the burning ground on their furry friends paws. They can become overheated quickly when the mercury rises.

Here are some tips to keep your pet safe during the heat from City of Phoenix's Parks and Recreation Services:

Never leave your pets in parked cars

Monitor the humidity

Limit exercise

Fans don't help dogs like they do for humans. Did you know that dogs sweat in their feet more than anywhere else? Probably a good idea to soak their paws throughout the day when it is hot out.

Provide shade and water

Cool your pet inside and out. Provide them with cooling maps, pupsicles, ice cubes, and stuff like that to keep them cool.

Shoes or socks for the dogs to wear when they need a bathroom break outside.

Heat reminder from @azhumane… dogs prohibited on #PHX trails when the temp is in the triple digits (90s are unsafe, too).It's also unsafe for humans to hike during these conditions. Park Rangers and @PHXFire say #HikeRight! Trail safety guidelines: https://t.co/FMJfN0wi8v https://t.co/k9ir2FFmgW — Phoenix Parks and Recreation (@PhoenixParks) April 25, 2020

Failure to comply "violators could be subject to a Class One Misdemeanor that could include a fine of up to $2,500 and six months jail time."

For questions or information, reach out to 602-495-5458 or email natural.resources.pks@phoenix.gov.