PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Members of the Phoenix City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to rename two street names that some people find offensive.

Squaw Peak Drive and Robert E Lee Street will be getting new names, though there's no firm timeline for when that will happen.

"A unanimous vote clearly indicates that there's strong agreement that it's time and appropriate to changes the street names," said David Urbinato with the City of Phoenix Planning and Development Department.

The new names will be chosen by the City Council from a pool of suggestions submitted by the community.

Residents living along the two streets will be giving their input as well to guide the council's decision.

Phoenix City Council has also set money aside to help residents with costs associated with the name changes. There will be no limit to how much the city will reimburse residents, but the Planning and Development Department estimates that it'll cost around $150 per household.

Councilman Carlos Garcia said. "To me, this is low-hanging fruit and something we should have done a long time ago and I'm glad we're doing it now,"

And while both of the street names are offensive to some, there are those that live along the streets who are against the changes.

"To do that, and make everybody change their address and their license -- I just think it's gone too far," said John McCormick, who lives along Squaw Peak Dr. "There's a lot of businesses in the area that still have the name "squaw" in them. Is that next? What are we going to keep changing because after all these years it's the thing to do now."