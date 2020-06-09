PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police announced on Tuesday that the department will suspend the use of the Carotid Control Technique, which is a type of chokehold used to make someone lose consciousness.
The demonstrators are demanding justice for George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis in May.
A Phoenix police spokesperson said the department regularly evaluates policies and procedures with the organization's mission and values. After a review, the department will suspend training and use of the Carotid Control Technique, effective immediately.
Phoenix police chief Jeri Williams released the following statement: "We pride ourselves on being an organization willing to learn and evolve, to listen to our community and become better. I am confident this moves us closer to that goal."
The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association released a statement Tuesday about the change in policy:
PLEA applauds Chief Williams for taking steps to be more engaging and build confidence within the community. But under these circumstances Chief Williams needs to engage with the men and women of the Phoenix Police Department as well. At this time, due to the limited information and lack of communication we have received, we are unsure how suspending the Carotid Control Technique accomplishes the goal of strengthening trust with the community, since the technique has not been viewed negatively within the Phoenix Police Department. Our members are anxiously awaiting information regarding a replacement for this less lethal response option.