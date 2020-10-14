PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The NCAA announced Wednesday morning that Phoenix will host the 2026 Women's Final Four.
The national semi-finals are set for Friday, April 3, 2026 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix, with the national championship game tipping off on Sunday, April 5.
Phoenix won the competitive bid process that included three other finalists to host the 2025 and 2026 Women's Final Fours. It will be the first time Phoenix has hosted the top collegiate women's basketball championship, which has not been held in the West since 2012.
"We are proud that the NCAA has chosen Phoenix," said Brooke Todare, co-chair of the Phoenix Local Organizing Committee (PLOC). "Hosting major events is in our DNA - and we can't wait to add the Women's Final Four to our resume. We thank our stakeholders for their strong support of this successful bid."
Nina King, chair of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee, cited Phoenix's experience in hosting major championships as a factor in the selection.
"It's always exciting when we can bring the Women's Final Four to a city and state for the first time and the committee felt that Phoenix will be a terrific host in 2026," King said. "Phoenix is a culturally diverse city that is experienced in hosting mega-events and has a proven history of supporting women in sport, business and philanthropy. The current renovation taking place at Talking Stick Resort Arena will elevate and transform that venue into one of the best in the country. We look forward to our student-athletes, coaches and fans being able to experience it for themselves in 2026."
The Valley will be the site of the 2023 Super Bowl and the 2024 NCAA Men's Final Four. ASU is also hosting the 2021 and 2022 NCAA Division Men's and Women's Golf Championships in Scottsdale.
The Women's Final Four is the first major event bid on by Talking Stick Resort Arena, which is undergoing a $230 million renovation.