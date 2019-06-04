PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix approved an entrance of the Phoenix Theatre Company to be named after "Jurassic Park" director Steven Spielberg.
This is part of the theatre company's 100th-anniversary celebration in 2020.
The entrance that will be named after Spielberg is adjacent to the theatre's box office, which is on the north side of the building in the area of Coronado and Alvarado roads.
Back in March, the Heritage Commission collectively approved the name by a vote of 8-0. The Parks, Arts, Libraries and Education Subcommittee also approved it with a 4-0 vote on April 24.
The entrance will include descriptive texts and images designed to give guests background information and Spielberg.
To name the entrance after Steven Spielberg is to pay homage to the iconic filmmaker's involvement with the Phoenix Theatre.
When Spielberg lived in Phoenix during his childhood, he worked in the properties department at the theatre.
By age 17, Spielberg premiered his first feature-length film at the Phoenix Theatre's Mainstage.
Now he is one of the most prominent figures in Hollywood and the film industry.
