PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix teenager is making an impact in the community, raising money to fight pancreatic cancer.
Leah Green said it's important to her because she lost her dad to the disease last summer.
Every year since his diagnosis, the family would go to the PurpleStride event in Scottsdale.
[WATCH: This year's event will be tough for Leah]
"It meant a lot to be with my dad there," said Leah. "I mean, the fact that he could walk at that point, I was really grateful he could be there with me."
Her dad, Sam, fought pancreatic cancer for two years.
"I mean it's such a horrible experience in so many ways, but if I can do anything to help others get anything out of this experience, I feel like that's my obligation," Leah said.
In the past three years, Leah raised more than $20,000 for PurpleStride. The money goes toward finding a cure for the disease.
The survival rate has gone up, but it's now the third leading cause of cancer deaths.
This Saturday, the walk will be a little tougher because Leah will do it without her dad cheering her on.
"At first it was really hard to accept that, so you just kind of continue with your life," said Leah. "But I like to think he's watching me and that he's so proud of everything I'm doing, and he'd be so supportive every step of the way."
She continues to fight and wage hope that no family will suffer the same fate.
You can donate or learn more about the event here.
