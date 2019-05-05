PHOENIX AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police say they've arrested a man on suspicion of breaking into a Phoenix house where a teen girl was home alone on Sunday morning.
According to Lt. Lief Myers, the teen called the police around 11 a.m. and escaped through a side window as officers arrived at the home near 3rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road, according to Lt. Lief Myers.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson said the girl is around 16 years old.
Police quickly set up a perimeter in the neighborhood and apprehended a man. Officers will not identify the suspect until he is formally booked into jail.
The suspect entered the home through a rear door, Myers said.
Myers added that although the girl "was a little shaken up," she's doing "pretty well."
Police are investigating the case as a residential burglary.
