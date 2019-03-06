PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A west Phoenix home belonging to two Valley teachers was broken into this week. The prized guitars they use in their side-gig as musicians were stolen. But incredibly, two of the three guitars were returned within hours. The local music community cracked the case.
When Nicholas White isn't jamming out with his band Whiskey Kiss, he's teaching art at Sunnyslope High School. His wife, Nicky, is an English teacher at a Glendale High School and is the lead singer of the band. But Monday was the day the music died when someone kicked in their door and stole jewelry, computers and three guitars. White said he was especially worried because they have a gig Friday night.
"First stop for me was where we're standing now, to see if my guitars were still here," White said in his music room. He took to the stage of Facebook, and within hours, his post snowballed and he got a message from a friend who is also a musician.
"I was told from a drummer in the community, 'hey, I have a buddy who purchase two guitars and it looks like the ones in your post,'" White said.
Nicholas said the musician was checking out a nearby pawn shop and saw some guys trying to sell the guitars.
The musician bought them, but once he learned what happened, he brought them back to their rightful owner. White is still tracking down his bass guitar and said he's working with police to catch the perpetrators. We reached out to Phoenix Police and are waiting to hear back. But at least the music lives on.
"I am still in shock and absolutely relieved and overwhelmed by the community in Phoenix," White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.